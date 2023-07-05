Approx. 100 BA Malayalam students declared failed without valuation

In a shocking turn of events, the Kerala University has declared the results of the BA Malayalam examination without evaluating the answer-sheets, resulting in the failure of all students who appeared at two centers. Approximately 100 students registered with the School of Distance Education and took the exam at NSS College in Pandalam and NSS College in Perayam, Kollam.

The examination took place in April and May of this year, and the results were published on June 30. Normally, while the number of high scorers in Malayalam is relatively low, the majority of students who take the exam pass each year.

The issue came to light when the students who appeared at the Pandalam center discovered that they had all failed. Upon checking the university website, they found that it claimed they hadn’t even appeared for the exam. Concerned, the students visited NSS College in Pandalam and verified the attendance register, which clearly indicated their presence during the exam. Furthermore, they learned from the college office that their answer-sheets had not been collected for evaluation.

Subsequently, the students approached the Controller of Examinations office at Kerala University’s headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Officials at the office requested the students to pay fees for revaluation, assuring them that their actual results would be announced after the process. However, when the students questioned how revaluation could occur without any initial evaluation, the officials had no answer.

Around the same time, students from NSS College in Perayam also reached the Controller of Examinations office, only to discover that all of them had failed as well. Despite their answer-sheets being collected for evaluation, it was revealed that the process had not been carried out, leading to the declaration of failure for every student.

The affected BA Malayalam students expressed uncertainty regarding the fate of students in other courses and whether they too had been intentionally declared as failures.

As the controversy gained momentum, senior university officials took action to retrieve the answer-sheets from the centers for evaluation on Tuesday.

In response to the unfolding events, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal acknowledged a major lapse in the process. He stated, “I discussed the matter with Exam Controller Dr. N Gopakumar, who informed me that the university had taken possession of the answer-sheets and initiated the valuation process. The results will be published soon.” The Vice-Chancellor added, “Announcing the results without conducting the necessary evaluation is a significant mistake. We will investigate whether this lapse occurred due to the university officials or the college authorities.”