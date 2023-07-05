Delhi-based designer Rahul Mishra highlights Indian artisans’ work on the runway at Paris Haute Couture Week

Delhi-based fashion designer Rahul Mishra mesmerized the fashion world as he presented his stunning designs at the Haute Couture Week in Paris on June 3. Showcasing the craftsmanship of Indian artisans, Mishra’s collection titled “We, the people” was a celebration of Indian crafts and motifs, symbolizing a collective dream. Mishra’s signature flamboyance and dramatic elements were prominently displayed in his designs.

The collection served as a tribute to the artisans working in Mishra’s atelier, expressing gratitude for their contribution to his success. It was a remarkable way to showcase Indian elements on the international runway, embodying a sense of pride for India.

In an interview with Vogue, Mishra shared that the silhouettes of the collection drew loose inspiration from the Art Nouveau drawings of Russian-French artist Erté. Regarding the tailored pantsuits, Mishra described them as adding a straightforward simplicity to the overall ensemble. The collection’s standout feature was undoubtedly the vibrant purple outfits that exuded opulence.

The runway display also included a saree and a lehenga, traditional Indian garments worn by women. Mishra’s Haute Couture show brought forth dramatic looks, extravagant petals and bows, and gravity-defying motifs, elevating the glamour of the fashion week.

Prior to this, Mishra gained attention for styling American actress Zendaya for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

The latest season of Paris Haute Couture Week has seen significant participation and investment from Saudi Arabia, as the country aims to establish its presence in the fashion industry. Couturier Mohammad Ashi became the first Saudi designer to be officially included in the haute couture week roster. Other designers from Saudi Arabia participated in various events across the menswear and couture weeks. Notable appearances in the upcoming days include France’s Charles de Vilmorin and the United States’ Thom Browne, alongside renowned brands like Schiaparelli, Prada, and Christian Dior.

Among the fashion weeks held in the “Big Four” fashion capitals, Haute Couture Week in Paris stands out as the most exclusive, intriguing, and fabulous. Taking place biannually, only a select group of brands belonging to the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode can participate. Guest members, such as Rahul Mishra, Gaurav Gupta, and Zuhair Murad, are invited to join this prestigious event.