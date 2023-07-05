Delicious and Elegant: Try this Classic Vitello Tonnato Recipe

Vitello tonnato is a classic Italian dish featuring thinly sliced veal served with a creamy tuna sauce. Here’s a recipe to make this delicious and elegant dish:

Ingredients:

– 1.5 pounds (700g) veal roast

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 1 can (5 ounces) tuna in olive oil, drained

– 4 anchovy fillets

– 2 tablespoons capers, drained

– 1/2 cup mayonnaise

– 2 tablespoons lemon juice

– 1/4 cup chicken or vegetable broth

– Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish

– Lemon wedges, for serving

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). Season the veal roast with salt and pepper on all sides.

2. Heat the olive oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the veal on all sides until browned.

3. Transfer the skillet with the veal to the preheated oven. Roast for about 25-30 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 145°F (63°C) for medium doneness. Remove from the oven and let it cool.

4. In a blender or food processor, combine the drained tuna, anchovy fillets, capers, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and broth. Blend until smooth and creamy. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

5. Thinly slice the cooled veal and arrange the slices on a serving platter.

6. Pour the tuna sauce over the veal, spreading it evenly to cover each slice.

7. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to meld.

8. Serve chilled with lemon wedges on the side. It can be enjoyed as a main course or appetizer.

Vitello tonnato is a perfect dish for special occasions or gatherings. Its unique combination of flavors is sure to impress your guests. Buon appetito!