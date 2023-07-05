DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Dubai authority temporarily closes a bus stop till August 3

Jul 5, 2023, 03:53 pm IST

Dubai: The  Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai  has announced the temporary closure of a bus stop.The 241102 Airport Terminal 1 stop will remain closed from June 22 to August 3, 2023. The stop services the routes 77, 64A and 11A.

The RTA has provided alternatives for those looking to use these routes to travel to or from the airport:

For Route 11A: 544501 – Airport Terminal 3

For Route 64A: 556501 – Airport Terminal 1, External Parking

For Route 77: 544501 – Airport Terminal 3

 

 

