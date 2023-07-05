ED arrests realty firm IREO’s owner Lalit Goyal in money laundering case

According to official sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested real estate business IREO’s owner and managing director Lalit Goyal on Tuesday in a money laundering case relating to suspected bribery of a now-suspended special judge located in Panchkula.

According to reports, the federal investigation agency apprehended the businessman in Gurugram under the penal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). On Wednesday, the ED is expected to bring him before a special court to seek his remand.

The money laundering case originates from a FIR filed in April by the Haryana Police’s Anti-Corruption Bureau against former special CBI-ED judge Sudhir Parmar, his nephew Ajay Parmar, and Roop Kumar Bansal, the promoter of another realty business M3M, among others. This is the ED’s fourth arrest in this case in less than a month. The agency has arrested Ajay Parmar, as well as two M3M group directors and “key managerial personnel,” Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal.

According to the ACB FIR, the ED received reliable information that Sudhir Parmar was showing “favouritism” to the accused, namely Roop Kumar Bansal, his brother Basant Bansal, and IREO’s Lalit Goyal, in the ED and CBI criminal cases pending against them in his court. Goyal, the IREO Group’s MD and vice president, was detained by the ED in 2021 as part of another money laundering probe.