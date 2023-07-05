Emirates announces hundreds of vacancies: Details inside

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines has announced a recruitment drive. The air carrier will recruit more cabin crew, pilots, customer services staff, and engineers in the coming months.

In 2022-23 alone, the Emirates Group added 85,219 staff, taking the number of employees to 102,379, an increase of 20.1% over the previous year. The new staff will be recruited mainly for the Group’s two entities, Emirates Airlines and airport services provider dnata.

Emirates Group has recorded a Dh10.9 billion profits in 2022-23 and its employees received a 24-week salary bonus, a 5% hike in basic salary, and increased accommodation and transport allowances.

Here are the eligibility criteria and salaries for the roles of cabin crew, pilots and customer service:

Cabin crew: Fluent in written and spoken English (additional languages are an advantage)

At least 160cm tall and able to reach 212cm high

Able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements

1 year hospitality/customer service experience

A minimum of high school education

No visible tattoos while in uniform

Dh4,430 basic monthly salary,

Dh63.75 per hour flying pay

80-100 flying hours a month

Dh10,170 average total salary

Accommodation/transport to and from airport

Pilot: Direct Entry Captains A380

3,000-plus hours of recent command on Airbus FBW Wide Body from A330/A340/A350/380

Flown at least 150 hours in command in last 12 months

A valid ICAO ATPL with an unrestricted class one medical

Fluency in English

Dh43,650 salary

Dh42,750 children’s primary education allowance

Dh65,250 children’s secondary education allowance

42-day calendar annual leave

Confirmed annual leave ticket for pilot, dependents

First Officer: Minimum of 2,000 hours on Airbus FBW/modern Boeing

Flown at least 150 hours in last 12 months

A valid ICAO ATPL with an unrestricted class one medical certificate issued by the same authority

Dh30,826 salary

Dh42,750 children’s primary education allowance

Dh65,250 children’s secondary education allowance

42-day calendar annual leave

Confirmed annual leave ticket for pilot, dependents

Customer service: Fluency in spoken and written English

Fluency in any other language is a plus

A levels/high school certificate

Willing to work in a shift environment

Skills to operate Microsoft Word/Excel/E-mail etc.

Willing to wear uniform (Front line roles)

Attractive tax-free salary