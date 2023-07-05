DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Emirates Draw: 18 people win all-expenses-paid international holidays

Jul 5, 2023, 07:50 pm IST

Dubai: 18 people from India, the Philippines, South Africa, Russia, Jordan, Oman, and more have won all-expenses-paid holidays in the Emirates Draw Eid Al Adha raffles. The lucky winners can take a trip to any destination in the world along with up to 5 family members. Emirates Draw has also allowed 12,824 to win prizes worth Dh670,164.

Also Read: Union minister says petrol can be sold at Rs 15 per litre: Know how 

Entrants can participate in the FAST5 draw by purchasing a Dh25 ticket. After registering online or the app, participants select their preferred five-digit numbers from a pool of only 42 balls or opt for the system to choose their numbers randomly via the ‘Quick-Pick’ button. Participants have the option to choose the current draw or opt for ‘Multiple Upcoming Draws,’ allowing them to select up to five consecutive weeks in advance.

Tags
shortlink
Jul 5, 2023, 07:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button