Emirates Draw: 18 people win all-expenses-paid international holidays

Dubai: 18 people from India, the Philippines, South Africa, Russia, Jordan, Oman, and more have won all-expenses-paid holidays in the Emirates Draw Eid Al Adha raffles. The lucky winners can take a trip to any destination in the world along with up to 5 family members. Emirates Draw has also allowed 12,824 to win prizes worth Dh670,164.

Also Read: Union minister says petrol can be sold at Rs 15 per litre: Know how

Entrants can participate in the FAST5 draw by purchasing a Dh25 ticket. After registering online or the app, participants select their preferred five-digit numbers from a pool of only 42 balls or opt for the system to choose their numbers randomly via the ‘Quick-Pick’ button. Participants have the option to choose the current draw or opt for ‘Multiple Upcoming Draws,’ allowing them to select up to five consecutive weeks in advance.