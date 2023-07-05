Forex Market: Indian rupee settles lower

Mumbai: Indian rupee ended lower against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market amid an increased demand for the dollar from importers weighed upon the local currency. Sustained foreign fund inflows supported the local currency and contained the fall.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.05, then fell to 82.08, registering a decline of 7 paise over its last close. It closed 20 paise lower at 82.22. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee had settled at 82.01 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08% to 103.12. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,134.33 crore.