Girl from Rajasthan, her Muslim woman teacher go missing; family claims conversion

Outrage has been generated by the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl and her female teacher (20), both of whom are members of a minority community, in Rajasthan’s Bikaner. According to the minor’s relatives, the teacher kidnapped her in an effort to convert her from Hinduism to Islam.

Nida Bahleem, the minor’s instructor, worked at the girl’s private school, according to the authorities. The teacher’s family has also reported the teacher missing to the police. According to the Indian Express, the BJP and right-wing organisations have protested their disappearance and filed a police report, alleging that ‘love jihad’ was involved.

The girl, a Class 12 student, went on June 30. On July 3, her parents reported her missing to the police. At the homes of her friends and family, her parents looked for her, but they were unable to find her until late in the evening.

As the girl is a minor, many locals came to the police station and demanded her return as well as the arrest of her teacher. The teacher allegedly tried to get close to the child for the past two months, according to the girl’s family’s police complaint.

‘On June 30, the girl left her home to attend school but she neither reached school nor did she return home. Upon being searched, we saw both of them together after two days at Jaipur railway station. We don’t know where they are now,’ the girl’s family said in the police complaint.

According to the police, a preliminary investigation indicates that the girl and her teacher had a long-standing relationship. The girl and her teacher are being sought after by many teams, according to the police.

Tuesday saw a market shutdown in the Shri Dungargarh town of Bikaner, and many people persisted in their actions, according to sources.