Harley-Davidson launches X440 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: American motorcycle brand, Harley-Davidson launched its new affordable bike in the Indian markets. The bike named X440 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The X440 will be offered in three variants namely Denim, Vivid and S.

The 440X marks Harley-Davidson and Hero Motocorp’s debut in the 400cc segment of motorcycles in India. It will be locally produced at Hero’s Garden Factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

The X440 comes with an all-new 440cc oil-cooled, long-stroke BS VI (OBD II) and E20 compliant engine, a first for Hero MotoCorp. It delivers power output of 27 bhp and torque performance of 38 Nm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes with an assist and slipper clutch as well.

At the front is an 18-inch wheel shod with a 100/90 tyre, while the rear has a 17-inch wheel with a 140/70 tyre. The braking duties are performed by a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc. Also available is a dual-channel ABS.here is a 3.5-inch instrument cluster with a TFT digital display. The screen has two display modes — Day and Night.