In MP’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, tiger attack severely injured elderly woman

An official reported that a tiger attacked a 62-year-old woman on Wednesday in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in the Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, severely injuring her.

According to forest ranger Mukesh Kumar Ahirwar, the woman, a resident of Deori village, was attacked by the huge cat when she was gathering fruits and vegetables from the forest.

He claimed that after other persons gathering forest produce nearby BTR’s Manpur range sounded an alert, the tiger exited the area.

According to Ahirwar, the woman was initially hospitalised to the community health centre in Manpur before being transferred to Shahdol for additional care due to her critical condition.