India asks G20 countries to address challenges such as climate change, cyber security and water scarcity

On Wednesday, India urged the G20 countries to “rise above differences” and use their collective knowledge to address global concerns such as climate change, cyber security, and water scarcity. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said in his inaugural address to the G20 Science Ministers meeting here that India recognises the importance of global collaboration and knowledge-sharing in addressing today’s complex challenges, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about this at every international forum.

The minister urged the G20 countries to pool their collective wisdom, expertise, and resources in order to nurture an innovative culture, support sustainable development, and secure a prosperous future for all. He urged the G20 countries should “rise above differences” and handle global concerns in the spirit of one family.

According to Singh, this organisation has the ability to handle big global concerns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. During its G20 presidency, India is dedicated to fostering global research and innovation for a better tomorrow, according to the minister.

Scientists and researchers have recently been at the forefront of cutting-edge discoveries and advancements across multiple disciplines, from space exploration to artificial intelligence, from biotechnology to nanotechnology, and have pushed the boundaries of scientific understanding and fostered innovation that benefits humanity as a whole, according to him.