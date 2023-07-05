India recorded a single-day rise of 56 new COVID-19 infections

According to Union Health Ministry data released on Wednesday, India had a single-day increase of 56 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,453.

The death toll from the epidemic has risen to 5,31,910, according to data updated at 8 a.m., with two fatalities registered – one in Maharashtra and another resolved by Kerala.

The total number of coronavirus cases is currently 4.49 crore (4,49,94,407). According to the health ministry’s website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.81%. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,61,044, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent.According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore vaccine doses as part of the statewide COVID-19 vaccination drive.