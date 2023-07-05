Indian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force conducts a week-long maritime surveillance exercise in Southern India

The Indian Navy (IN) and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) are conducting a week-long maritime surveillance exercise in Southern India, utilizing their aerial assets. The exercise is taking place at the Indian Naval Air Station INS Rajali in Arakkonam, located 60 km from Chennai on the East Coast. Both countries are deploying their Boeing Poseidon ‘P8’ aircraft, which are of American origin, for this bilateral exercise scheduled until July 6th.

This initiative, carried out under Australia’s regional engagement activity called Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE), aims to enhance interoperability and maritime domain awareness between the Indian and Australian militaries. The RAAF has deployed a P-8A Poseidon aircraft from No.11 Squadron, while the Indian Navy has fielded the P-8I Poseidon aircraft from INAS 312 Squadron.

Air Commodore Tony McCormack, Commander of Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2023, expressed excitement about collaborating with India, a top-tier security partner. He highlighted the frequent training, exercises, and deployments conducted by the two nations, which ultimately facilitate cooperation in regional security, stability, and prosperity.

In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of similar military platforms operational in both the Indian and Australian forces. Currently, both nations operate Boeing C17 Globemaster III strategic airlifters, Boeing P8I maritime surveillance aircraft, Sikorsky MH-60 maritime helicopters, Lockheed Martin C-130J tactical airlifter planes, and various trainer aircraft.

The Boeing Poseidon P-8I has been operating with the Indian Navy for over a decade, serving as a potent platform for long-range maritime reconnaissance, anti-surface warfare, and anti-submarine warfare. Based on the Boeing 737-800 civilian aircraft, the P8I is equipped with advanced sensors and capable of firing anti-ship missiles and torpedoes. Due to its passenger aircraft-like nature, the P8I can fly up to 10 hours while fulfilling its multi-mission role and can be swiftly redeployed.

The Indian P8I recently demonstrated its multi-mission capabilities during a search and rescue operation when it provided humanitarian aid after the Chinese fishing vessel ‘Lu Peng Yuan Yu 28’ capsized in the Indian Ocean region. The Indian Navy P-8I dropped search and rescue equipment, located the sunken fishing vessel, and spotted the life raft, sharing the information with Chinese ships in the area.

It’s worth noting that India is the only nation in Asia operating the American-origin Boeing P8 aircraft. WION recently reported on India’s largest Naval Airbase INS Hansa, providing insights into how India utilizes a fleet of long-range maritime surveillance planes of Soviet and American origin for submarine hunting.