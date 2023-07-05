iQoo launches Neo 7 Pro 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G was launched in India. The 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration of iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 34,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 37,999. It will be sold in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colours. The smartphone will go on sale via the company’s online store, Amazon India, and retail outlets starting on July 15.

Customers who purchase the handset by July 18 will get a Rs. 1,000 discount. The smartphone maker is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 off on SBI and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. Customers who pre-book the smartphone will also get an additional year of warranty coverage.

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G runs on Android 13 with the company’s Funtouch OS 13 skin on top. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup- a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle-camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone will also feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture, for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GNSS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity Sensor, e-compass, in-display fingerprint scanner, gyroscope, and a colour temperature sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W Flash Charge support.