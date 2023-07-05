Itel launches Itel P40+ in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Itel launched new budget smartphone named Itel P40+ in the Indian markets. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of phone is priced at Rs. 8,099 for the sole. It is offered in Force Black and Ice Cyan colours. The new Itel handset will go on sale via Amazon starting July 11. The e-commerce platform is offering a 10 percent discount while purchasing the Itel P40+ using ICICI Bank cards and SBI cards.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Itel P40+ runs on Android 12 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole punch cutout for housing the selfie camera. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be virtually expanded (up to 8GB) using the additional unused storage for improved performance.

Itel P40+ carries an AI-backed 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup with rear flash. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.