Jackie Chan’s emotional breakdown with on-screen daughter goes viral, faces backlash for neglecting real-life child.

Social media is abuzz with an emotional scene from Jackie Chan’s latest film, ‘Ride On,’ where the acclaimed actor shares a poignant moment with his on-screen daughter, Liu Haocun. The touching clip captures the deep connection between Jackie, playing the role of Luo Zhilong, a stuntman, and Liu as Luo Xiaobao, as they engage in iconic stunt sequences inspired by Jackie’s own real-life career.

However, it is crucial to clarify a common misconception among fans who mistakenly identify Liu as Jackie’s actual daughter, leading to some confusion. To provide clarity, Jackie’s biological daughter is Etta Ng, known affectionately as ‘Xiao Long Nu’ (Little Dragon Girl) in the media.

In 2015, Etta publicly expressed her perspective on her relationship with her father, stating, “He is my biological father, but he has never been a part of my life. He has never played a role in my upbringing, and I do not consider him as a father.” She emphasized the strong bond she shares with her mother, saying, “As long as I have my mother by my side, I don’t need my father.”