Know all treatment options for erectile dysfunction

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) is a common problem faced by several men. ED refers to the inability of a man to achieve or maintain an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse.

As per experts, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, high levels of stress, consumption of alcohol and tobacco can lead to ED. The frequent use of mobile phones, tablets, and laptop computers has reduced physical exercise and thus increases the risk of ED. Anxiety, depression and stress are psychological factors that can cause ED in men.

Tips to overcome ED:

Lifestyle changes: The initial stage of the treatment for ED addresses lifestyle changes, psychological or relationship problems.

Oral treatment: First-line oral medicinal therapy is an oral inhibitor to treat this problem. Medicines work best when taken 1-2 hours before sexual intercourse. Inhibitors do not create sexual stimuli. They only help with getting and maintaining an erection when there is adequate external sexual stimulation.

Treatment through advanced medical devices:

Vacuum erection devices (VED): Patients have shown high levels of satisfaction and improvement when treatment with vacuum erection devices.

Penile implant is a restorative treatment option.

Surgeries for the insertion of penile implants are typically performed relatively easily, with patience leaving the hospital within 24 hours post the implant.