Migrant worker found dead as Alappuzha district’s waterbodies overflow

The coastal Alappuzha district of Kerala is facing severe flooding as rivers and waterbodies overflow due to continuous monsoon showers. Around 76 houses have reported partial water-logging, and numerous incidents of treefall have been recorded.

In a tragic incident, the body of a migrant worker named Raj Kumar (23) was recovered early on Wednesday. Raj Kumar went missing after a country boat capsized near the Thottappally spillway during heavy rains and strong winds. He was working as an excavator operator for Indian Rare Earths Ltd at Thottappally sand bank.

As a result of the escalating water levels in the rivers, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Kuttanad Taluk. Relief camps have been set up in Kuttanad, Chengannur Taluks, and Pattanakkad areas. Additionally, incidents of treefall, including one that damaged the house of Mariyakutty Ouseph in Pappilachira, 10th ward, Pulikunnu, have been reported.

Authorities are actively working to clear the debris and restore normal traffic conditions. The situation remains challenging, but efforts are underway to mitigate the effects of the flooding.