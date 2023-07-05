Miscreants set ablaze the house of an insurgent leader in Manipur

Miscreants set fire to the residence of an insurgent leader in Manipur on Monday night, a day after he helped lift a blockage imposed on National Highway 2, the state’s lifeblood.

The house of Dr Seilen Haokip, spokesperson for the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), in the hill area of Churachandpur, was set on fire. The KNO is a collection of extremist groups that signed a cease-fire agreement with the government.

Nobody was in the residence at the time of the incident. According to Haokip, the attack was carried out by miscreants rather than a mob. The attack came just hours after he explained why he helped lift the roadblock. On Tuesday, an unsuccessful effort was made to steal firearms from an India Reserve Battalion in Khangabok, Thoubal district. A crowd had set up barriers to prevent reinforcements from arriving. However, further columns of Assam Rifles and Rapid Action Force arrived and took control of the situation. In the attack, one rioter was murdered and several others were hurt.