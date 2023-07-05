Mob torched house of an Indian Reserve Battalion personnel in Manipur

An enraged mob set fire to the home of an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) soldier in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Wednesday, police said. On Tuesday night, a 27-year-old man named Ronaldo was slain in a skirmish when a 700-800-strong crowd attempted to raid the 3rd IRB camp in Wangbal, 4 kilometres distant, to take weaponry.

Initially, the forces deployed teargas shells and rubber bullets to try to contain the situation. However, when the armed crowd opened fire, the military retaliated, according to officials. The mob also barricaded roads leading to the camp in numerous spots in order to prevent reinforcements from arriving, but the soldiers said they got through. The mob attacked an Assam Rifles squad on its approach to the camp. They opened fire on Assam Rifles men, injuring one, and torching their vehicle, according to officials.

According to reports, the jawan was shot in the leg. During the fighting, a man named Ronaldo was shot. He was initially taken to the Thoubal district hospital but was later transferred to an Imphal hospital due to his serious condition. According to officials, he died on the route to the state capital. Ten people were hurt in the confrontations, and six of them were sent to a hospital in Imphal with significant injuries, they said.