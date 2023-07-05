NIA has taken action against two brothers involved in a smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged two brothers in connection with a narcotics smuggling case in which drugs were disguised as rock salt imported from Pakistan. The NIA has confiscated the Amritsar, Punjab, homes of Bikramjit Singh, also known as Bikram Singh or Vicky, and Maninder Singh, better known as Mani.

The property has been attached under section 25(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 as “proceeds of terrorism.” The two brothers had previously been arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with this case. So far, the agency has filed four chargesheets, three of which are supplemental, against 13 people engaged in the case.

The chargesheets have been filed under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Indian Penal Code. The case pertains to a conspiracy orchestrated by a narco-terror module aiming to smuggle large quantities of drugs into India from Pakistan.

The drugs were concealed within shipments of rock salt imported from across the border. The proceeds from the sale of these smuggled drugs were utilised to acquire movable and immovable properties in Punjab and to fund Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.