Oushadha Kanji (Medicinal Rice Porridge): Special Recipe For This Monsoon

Oushadha Kanji, also known as Medicinal Rice Porridge, is a traditional South Indian dish that is known for its healing properties. It is a nutritious and flavorful porridge made with a combination of rice, herbs, and spices. Oushadha Kanji is not only delicious but also provides various health benefits, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a wholesome and comforting meal. This recipe combines the goodness of rice with medicinal herbs to create a soothing and nourishing dish that can be enjoyed by all.

**Ingredients:**

– 1 cup raw rice

– 6 cups water

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 teaspoon coriander seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon grated ginger

– 4-5 garlic cloves, minced

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 1 small carrot, diced

– 1 small potato, diced

– 1/2 cup mixed vegetables (such as peas, beans, cauliflower), chopped

– 1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnishing

**Instructions:**

**Step 1: Preparing the Spice Mix**

1. In a dry pan, roast cumin seeds, coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, and black peppercorns until fragrant. Allow them to cool.

2. Grind the roasted spices to a fine powder using a spice grinder or mortar and pestle.

**Step 2: Cooking the Rice**

1. Wash the rice thoroughly under running water until the water runs clear. Drain the water and keep the rice aside.

2. In a large pot, add water and bring it to a boil.

3. Add the washed rice to the boiling water and cook on medium heat until the rice is soft and well-cooked, stirring occasionally.

**Step 3: Preparing the Oushadha Kanji**

1. In a separate pan, heat ghee over medium heat.

2. Add grated ginger and minced garlic. Sauté for a minute until the raw smell disappears.

3. Add the chopped onion and cook until it turns translucent.

4. Add the diced carrot, potato, and mixed vegetables to the pan. Stir well to combine.

5. Sprinkle the ground spice mix and turmeric powder over the vegetables. Mix thoroughly.

6. Cook the vegetables for a few minutes until they are slightly tender.

7. Transfer the cooked vegetables to the pot of cooked rice and mix well.

8. Season with salt according to your taste.

9. Simmer the rice and vegetable mixture for another 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together.

10. If the porridge becomes too thick, add some hot water to achieve the desired consistency.

**Step 4: Serving**

1. Remove the pot from heat and let the Oushadha Kanji cool slightly.

2. Ladle the porridge into individual serving bowls.

3. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

4. Serve the Oushadha Kanji hot as a comforting meal or a healing remedy.

Enjoy the warm and nourishing Oushadha Kanji, knowing that you are indulging in a flavorful dish that is not only delicious but also beneficial for your well-being.