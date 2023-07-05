Pappadavada And Tea Is The Best Monson Evening Combo

Pappadavada is a popular South Indian snack that is loved for its crispy texture and spicy flavors. These fritters are made with a batter consisting of lentils and spices, which are then deep-fried to perfection. Pappadavada is commonly enjoyed as a tea-time snack or served as an appetizer during festive occasions. The combination of crispy exterior and flavorful interior makes it an irresistible treat for all. Let’s dive into the recipe and learn how to make these delicious pappadavadas at home.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup urad dal (split black gram)

– 2-3 green chilies, finely chopped

– 1 teaspoon ginger, grated

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 2 tablespoons rice flour

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

– A handful of curry leaves, finely chopped

– Salt to taste

– Oil for deep frying

Instructions:

Step 1: Soaking and Grinding the Lentils

1. Rinse the urad dal thoroughly under running water and soak it in water for about 4-5 hours. This will soften the dal and make it easier to grind.

2. After soaking, drain the water from the dal and transfer it to a blender or food processor.

3. Grind the dal to a smooth paste, adding a little water if needed. The consistency should be thick, similar to that of idli or dosa batter.

4. Transfer the ground dal batter to a large mixing bowl.

Step 2: Preparing the Pappadavada Batter

1. To the dal batter, add the finely chopped green chilies, grated ginger, chopped onion, rice flour, cumin seeds, asafoetida, chopped curry leaves, and salt to taste.

2. Mix all the ingredients well until they are evenly combined. The batter should have a thick and dropping consistency.

Step 3: Frying the Pappadavada

1. Heat oil in a deep-bottomed pan or kadai over medium heat.

2. Once the oil is hot, take a small portion of the pappadavada batter and drop it gently into the oil. You can shape it into a round or oval shape using your fingers.

3. Fry a few pappadavadas at a time, depending on the size of your pan, without overcrowding.

4. Fry the fritters on medium heat until they turn golden brown and crispy. Flip them occasionally for even frying.

5. Once cooked, remove the fritters using a slotted spoon and drain the excess oil on a paper towel.

6. Repeat the process with the remaining batter until all the pappadavadas are fried.

Step 4: Serving Pappadavada

1. Pappadavadas are best enjoyed hot and crispy. Serve them immediately with coconut chutney, tomato ketchup, or any dip of your choice.

2. They can be served as a snack with tea or as an appetizer for parties and gatherings.

Enjoy the crispy and spicy pappadavadas with your loved ones!

Note: Be cautious while frying and handling hot oil.