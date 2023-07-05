Prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders increased by Rs 7

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the public sector have raised the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 7 per cylinder.

The retail sales price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen from Rs 1,773 to Rs 1,780 as a result of the hike. Domestic LPG cylinder prices, on the other hand, remain unchanged. Following this increase, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Mumbai will rise from Rs 1,733.50 to Rs 1,740.50, in Chennai from Rs 1,945 to Rs 1,952, and in Kolkata from Rs 1,895 to Rs 1,902.

Commercial LPG cylinder prices were reduced by Rs 83.50 to Rs 1,773 per unit of 19 kg with immediate effect on June 1. Domestic cylinder pricing, on the other hand, did not change.

LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) prices are often revised on the first of each month by oil marketing businesses. Domestic cooking gas costs differ per state due to municipal taxation. Petroleum and oil marketing companies cut the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 171.50 in May.

Their rates were decreased by Rs 91.50 per unit in April as well.On March 1, this year, petroleum and oil marketing companies raised the cost of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit. Commercial cylinder costs were decreased by Rs 91.50 for the last time on September 1, last year. Commercial LPG cylinder prices were also cut by Rs 36 on August 1, 2022.