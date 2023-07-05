Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended flat in the volatile session on July 5. BSE Sensex ended at 65,446.04, down by 33.01 points or 0.05%. NSE Nifty settled at 19,398.50, up by 9.50 points or 0.05%.

About 1929 shares advanced, 1481 shares declined, and 119 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers in the market were Bajaj Auto, Divis Laboratories, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Life. Top losers in the market were Eicher Motors, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tata Consumer Products and UPL.

On the sectoral front, Auto, FMCG, PSU Bank and Oil & Gas up 1% each, while some selling is seen in the banking names. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.7% each.