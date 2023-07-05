Study: Regular physical exercise, particularly resistance training can help prevent Alzheimer’s disease

A recent article published in Frontiers in Neuroscience by researchers from the Federal University of Sao Paulo (UNIFESP) and the University of Sao Paulo (USP) suggests that regular physical exercise, particularly resistance training, can help prevent Alzheimer’s disease or delay its onset. The study utilized transgenic mice with a mutation that leads to the accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques, a characteristic feature of Alzheimer’s disease, in order to investigate the effects of resistance training.

The researchers trained the mice to climb a ladder with weights attached to their tails, simulating the resistance training commonly performed by humans in fitness centers. The training regimen involved climbing a 110 cm ladder with an 80° slope and rungs spaced 2 cm apart, while weights representing 75%, 90%, and 100% of their body weight were attached to their tails.

After four weeks of training, blood samples were taken from the mice to measure corticosterone levels, which is equivalent to cortisol in humans and is associated with increased Alzheimer’s risk. The exercise-trained mice exhibited normal hormone levels, indicating a positive effect of physical activity on Alzheimer’s prevention.

Moreover, analysis of their brain tissue showed a decrease in the formation of beta-amyloid plaques. These findings suggest that physical activity can reverse the neuropathological changes that contribute to the clinical symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

In addition to examining the physiological effects, the researchers assessed the mice’s behavior, particularly their anxiety levels in an open field test. Resistance exercise was found to reduce hyperlocomotion, which is associated with symptoms such as agitation and restlessness often observed in Alzheimer’s and other dementia types.

Beatriz Monteiro Longo, the last author of the article and a professor of neurophysiology at UNIFESP, attributed the effectiveness of resistance exercise to its anti-inflammatory action. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends resistance exercise as an ideal option for improving balance, posture, and preventing falls. This form of exercise involves contracting specific muscles against external resistance and provides various benefits, including increasing muscle mass, strength, and functional capacity. Additionally, resistance exercise plays a role in preventing or mitigating sarcopenia, which can enhance one’s ability to perform everyday tasks.