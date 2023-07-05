Tamil Nadu & Central Water Commission Collaborate for Mullaperiyar Dam Security Study

The Central Water Commission has submitted a status report to the Supreme Court, stating that Tamil Nadu will conduct an independent study on the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam.

This decision comes in response to the court’s directive for a comprehensive inspection. However, legal experts have raised concerns, noting that the court had specifically called for an independent committee to oversee the inspection. Nevertheless, the report highlights that Tamil Nadu will proceed with the inspection based on agreed-upon issues between the two states.

The report also acknowledges the technical difficulties in providing advance notice of dam openings due to the flood situation in Kerala. Efforts are being made to find a temporary solution to this challenge. Additionally, the report mentions that the dispute concerning Kerala’s alleged lack of cooperation with the repair and strengthening of the Vallakadavu-Mullaperiyar ghat road has been resolved in the latest meeting.

Regarding the construction estimate, the report states that the Kerala forest department will hand it over to Tamil Nadu, and construction will commence once the Tamil Nadu government fulfills the payment requirement. However, permission to cut 15 trees in baby and earth dams has not yet been granted by Kerala. The committee has instructed the chief secretaries of both states to find a resolution to this issue.