Three Delhi-bound flights diverted owing to bad weather

Due to severe weather in the national capital, three planes destined for Delhi were diverted on Tuesday. According to airport sources, one flight was diverted to Lucknow and two flights were diverted to Amritsar.

Due to severe weather at Delhi Airport, flights UK836 from Chennai to Delhi and UK960 from Mumbai to Delhi were diverted to Amritsar (ATQ). Both flights arrived in Amritsar at 3.30 and 3.40 p.m., respectively.

“Due to bad weather at Delhi airport, flight UK836 from Chennai to Delhi (MAA-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 1540hrs,” the airlines said in a statement.

“Flight UK960 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive at 1530 hours,” the airlines added. Official word on the third flight is still pending.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the skies over Delhi will be gloomy on July 4 and 5. On July 4 and 5, Delhi residents can expect mild to moderate rain or light thundershowers.