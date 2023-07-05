Tribal woman sold her nine-month-old daughter for Rs 800

According to authorities, a tribal mother in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district allegedly sold her nine-month-old daughter to a childless couple for Rs 800.Karami Murmu, a native of Mahulia hamlet in the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj area, was recognised as the mother.

According to the police, she sold her daughter Lisa to a couple from the neighbouring village of Bipracharanpur, Phulamani Marndi (40) and Akil Tudu, around a month ago.

Karami sold the child without informing her husband, Mushu Murmu, who works in Tamil Nadu and is frequently gone from home on business. According to a police official, the couple had two daughters, one of whom was sold for Rs 800.

Following an investigation into the event, the Khunta police detained four people: Karami, the couple who purchased the female kid, and Mahi Murmu, the broker who facilitated the transaction. According to a police officer, the girl kid was rescued and handed over to her grandmother in the presence of the kid Welfare Committee, Baripada.