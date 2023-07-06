20 kg of tomatoes stolen in Andhra Pradesh amid price hike

Over 20 kilogrammes of tomatoes, a box of green peppers, and three other veggies were allegedly stolen from Lakpathi, a shop vendor in Andhra Pradesh’s Dornakal, during the spike in tomato prices that occurred across the country.

‘After I closed the shop on Wednesday evening, the miscreants came late at night and stole three boxes of tomatoes, weighing approximately 20 kilograms, along with boxes of green chillies from the shop. They have stolen all costly vegetable,’ said Lakpathi, a shop vendor in Dornakal market.

The exorbitant tomato prices, according to locals, may have inspired the robbers to carry out their crime. The shop’s CCTV cameras recorded the theft, providing footage for the police’s ongoing investigation as they compile information about the incident.