After venomous snake bit Class 4 girl in Telangana, creats panic in whole village

At a government school in Kamareddy, Telangana, a Class 4 girl student was bitten by a poisonous snake, terrifying everyone in the area.

The incident happened on Thursday morning at the government-run Machareddy Mini Gurukulam School in Kamareddy, Telangana.

The Class 4 student was reportedly sitting in a verandah when the snake allegedly emerged out of nowhere and bit her, prompting her to sob in agony.

The girl was taken urgently to the Kamareddy Hospital by the school’s principal.

The snake was killed by locals shortly after the attack, but four additional snakes later surfaced in the verandah.

Two more snakes were later killed by locals.