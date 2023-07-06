CM stalin says, Uniform Civil Code brought to take revenge on BJP opponents

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, slammed the BJP on Wednesday, saying that unlike the DMK, the party has broken all of its election-related commitments. According to him, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been presented as retaliation against the BJP’s opponents.

‘The BJP has not fulfilled any poll promises and is imposing religion and sanathana to conduct a dictator rule,’ while speaking at a wedding ceremony in Chennai, CM Stalin claimed.

He added that the BJP’s proposed UCC is a tool for exacting retaliation against individuals who support the opposition. National Civil and Criminal Codes already exist. To inject the BJP’s ideology, exact revenge on those who oppose the BJP, and inflict agony on people, they want to eliminate this and replace it with the UCC, Stalin continued.

The CM also asserted that the Centre intimidates politicians and others who disagree with them by using central agencies like the CBI, IT, and ED. He further asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was engrossed with thoughts of the DMK even during his visit to Madhya Pradesh.

‘He went there and said that we are ruling for the benefit of our family. I replied to it at a similar event in the same place that our party is a family party. It was founded by Anna and nourished by Kalaignar. To be more precise, the whole of Tamil Nadu is the family of DMK and Kalaignar,’ claimed CM MK Stalin.