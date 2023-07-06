Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,400 per 8 gram. In the last two days, the yellow metal gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 58,425 per 10 gram, down Rs 48 or 0.08%. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 146 at Rs 71,211 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $1,918.59 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,925.00. Price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $23.1444 per ounce, while palladium fell 0.5% to $1,253.31. Platinum was flat at $915.43.