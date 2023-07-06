Court Grants Conditional Approval for Continued Probe into Assembly Ruckus Case

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Thiruvananthapuram has granted conditional approval for the Crime Branch to continue the investigation into the 2015 Assembly ruckus case involving leaders of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The court has ordered that the probe be completed within 60 days, with regular updates on the case’s progress every three weeks. The case stems from violent incidents that occurred in the Kerala Legislative Assembly in March 2015, when LDF legislators disrupted the budget presentation by then Finance Minister K M Mani.

The Crime Branch intends to include certain United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders as accused through additional investigation. The court has allowed the state government’s request to halt trial proceedings until the submission of the additional investigation report and has also permitted the filing of a supplementary chargesheet.

Former MLAs Jameela Prakasam and K K Lathika, who claimed to have suffered injuries during the incident, had approached the court seeking a probe, leading to the conditional approval for further investigation. The accused individuals in the case include Current Education Minister Sivankutty and several Left leaders.