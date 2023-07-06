Emotional Tamim Iqbal stuns with sudden retirement decision

In a press conference filled with emotion, Tamim Iqbal, the captain of the Bangladesh One-Day International (ODI) team, made a shocking announcement – he is retiring from international cricket. This surprising decision comes merely three months before the team is set to embark on their 50-overs World Cup campaign in India. Tamim, visibly teary-eyed, conveyed his farewell message during the press conference, marking the end of his illustrious 16-year international career.

“This is the end for me,” Tamim revealed, his voice filled with a mix of sadness and gratitude. “I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment.”

With Tamim’s departure, the Bangladeshi team now faces the task of identifying a new leader for their World Cup campaign, which is scheduled to commence on October 7 with a match against Afghanistan in Dharamsala. While the team management has yet to disclose the successor, one of the primary contenders for the captaincy role is Shakib Al Hasan, who currently leads the T20 side.

Tamim Iqbal, a left-handed opening batsman, leaves behind an impressive international record. He has amassed over 15,000 runs across all formats of the game, including a remarkable 25 centuries. In the ODI format, Tamim’s tally of 8,313 runs is the highest among all Bangladeshi batsmen, and his 14 centuries in this format are also unmatched by any of his compatriots.

Recent physical setbacks have been a cause for concern in Tamim’s career. Last month, he opted out of a one-off Test match against Afghanistan due to a stiff back. Despite this, he made his presence felt in Wednesday’s ODI against Afghanistan in Chattogram, scoring 13 runs. Little did anyone know at the time that it would be his final international appearance.

As the cricketing world comes to terms with Tamim Iqbal’s sudden retirement, fans and fellow players alike reflect on the immense contributions he has made to Bangladesh cricket. His skill, determination, and ability to score runs consistently have left an indelible mark on the sport. Though his presence on the field will be missed, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers in Bangladesh and beyond.