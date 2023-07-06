India’s star badminton player PV Sindhu drops to 15th position in BWF rankings

India’s renowned badminton player PV Sindhu has achieved numerous accolades for her country, including two Olympic medals and topping the rankings. However, her performance in recent years has been lackluster. The two-time Olympic medalist has consistently failed to win significant tournaments, leading to a decline in her ranking. In the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings, Sindhu has suffered a major setback, dropping three places to 15th position.

Sindhu, who fell out of the top 10 in April this year, currently has 51,070 points from 13 tournaments. She is set to participate in the Canadian Open Super 500 tournament this week.

Last year, Sindhu was sidelined from the court for nearly five months due to an ankle fracture she sustained during the Commonwealth Games. Despite reaching the final of the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300, she was unable to secure the victory. She also reached the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 this season.

Fellow Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal is stagnant at the 30th position in women’s singles, followed by Aakarshi Kashyap at 42nd, Ashmita Chaliha at 44th, and Malvika Bansod at 46th in the BWF women’s singles ranking.

In doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty hold the third spot in the rankings. In men’s singles, HS Prannoy is ranked eighth, followed by Lakshya Sen at 19th and Kidambi Srikanth at 20th position.

Trisa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand slipped one place to 17th in women’s doubles. MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila are ranked 26th in men’s doubles, while Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy hold the 33rd position, making them the highest-ranked Indian pair in mixed doubles.