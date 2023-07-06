It’s going to be a wrap for Netflix’s Sex Education with season 4

Netflix’s popular show, Sex Education, will conclude with its upcoming fourth season. The makers announced with a heavy heart that they will no longer continue the story of the beloved characters. Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson will portray their roles as sex therapists for the final time in the last season.

Season 4 of Sex Education is set to premiere on September 21, approximately two years after the release of the third season.

In a heartfelt letter to fans, creator Laurie Nunn expressed that while crafting season four, they realized it was the right time to bring the series to a close. The final season takes place amidst news of the closure of Moordale Secondary. Consequently, there have been some creative changes, including the departure of cast members Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia), and Rahkee Thakrar (Emily), who will not be returning to the show.

Laurie Nunn’s letter to Sex Education fans, announcing the end of the hit series with season 4, reads as follows:

“This Autumn we’re back with season 4, coming to Netflix on September 21. A lot has happened since our first writers room in 2017, when we spent a month in a cramped office above a sex shop, discussing the experience of going through puberty.

The awkwardness, first crushes, and intense emotions. We aimed to create a show that would address the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship, and our bodies. Something that would have made our teenage selves feel a little less alone.

It has been overwhelming to see how the show has resonated with people worldwide, and we hope it has made some of you feel a little less alone too.

Writing this feels bittersweet because we have decided that the fourth season will also be the final installment of our show. It was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season came together, it became clear that this was the right time to conclude.

We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and deeply grateful to our exceptional writers, cast, and crew who poured their hearts into every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

Goodbyes are difficult, but let’s celebrate all the good times we’ve had.

Laurie xo”