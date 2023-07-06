Know what your cuddling style says about your relationship

As per experts, the way you cuddle with your partner reveals a lot about your relationship.

Side-by-side and butt-to-back: Cuddling your lover like this signifies that they like being one. People who engage in such acts usually have a similar wavelength.

Face to Face: This is one of the most common forms of cuddling. This means you have the habit of sharing everything with your partner.

Head on Chest: This type of cuddling signifies support. A couple who hugs in this fashion are supportive of each other and they trust each other.

Towering over another: If your partner has the habit of bending over you, it means your partner has a protective instinct towards you. Such relationships are likely to go the distance.