Know what your cuddling style says about your relationship

Jul 6, 2023, 10:13 pm IST

As per experts, the way  you cuddle with your partner reveals a lot about your relationship.

Side-by-side and butt-to-back: Cuddling your lover like this signifies that they like being one. People who engage in such acts usually have a similar wavelength.

Face to Face: This is one of the most common forms of cuddling. This means you have the habit of sharing everything with your partner.

Head on Chest: This type of cuddling signifies support. A couple who hugs in this fashion are supportive of each other and they trust each other.

Towering over another: If your partner has the habit of bending over you, it means your partner has a protective instinct towards you. Such relationships are likely to go the distance.

 

 

 

 

