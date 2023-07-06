Luis Enrique appointed as the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal

Luis Enrique has been appointed as the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a two-year contract, although the focus of his unveiling was primarily on the uncertain future of star player Kylian Mbappe.

The 53-year-old former Barcelona coach, who had been without a club since being sacked by Spain in December 2022, replaces Christophe Galtier, whose departure was confirmed earlier on the same day.

Luis Enrique was presented at a press conference alongside PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi at the club’s new training complex in Poissy, northwest of Paris. He expressed his excitement about the new experience, meeting new people, living in the city, learning a new language, and most importantly, managing PSG.

When asked about any guarantees regarding Mbappe’s future at the club, Luis Enrique evaded the question. However, Khelaifi made it clear that Mbappe, 24, must sign a new contract if he wants to stay at PSG for the upcoming season. Khelaifi emphasized that they cannot allow the best player in the world to leave for free and that it is impossible for him to go without signing a new deal.

Mbappe declared last month that he would not extend his contract, which is set to expire next year. This puts PSG in a position where they must sell him in the current transfer window or risk losing him for nothing when his contract ends. Real Madrid is considered the front-runner to secure the striker’s services if he does eventually switch clubs.

Luis Enrique is the eighth coach to lead PSG since the Qatari takeover in 2011. His primary objective, like his predecessors, is to bring success in the UEFA Champions League, a competition that PSG has yet to win. The closest they came was reaching the final in 2020, where they were defeated by Bayern Munich. Galtier’s departure followed their exit in the round of 16 last season, which proved costly for him.

Luis Enrique has experience in the Champions League, having won it as the coach of Barcelona in 2015 with a formidable team led by Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez. His appointment may be positive news for Neymar, who has been linked with a move away from PSG. The Brazilian enjoyed success under Luis Enrique at Barcelona, winning numerous domestic and international titles, including the Champions League.

PSG is expected to make several high-profile signings as they prepare for pre-season training, with a tour to Japan scheduled later in the month. The club will begin their Ligue 1 title defense against Lorient on the weekend of August 12 and 13.

Luis Enrique left Barcelona in 2017 and became the coach of the Spanish national team in 2018. He later returned to the position, leading Spain to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and the final of the 2021 UEFA Nations League. However, he was dismissed after Spain’s elimination from the 2022 World Cup in the round of 16.

Galtier, who won the league title in his only season in charge of PSG, had a year remaining on his contract but his departure was expected. His tenure was overshadowed by the team’s Champions League exit, and he also faced allegations of making racist remarks about players during his previous job at Nice. He has denied the accusations and will stand trial in December.