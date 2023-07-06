Medvedev and Swiatek sail through Wimbledon amidst climate protest disruption

Daniil Medvedev showcased his skills against wildcard Arthur Fery, while Marta Kostyuk mounted a comeback to stun Maria Sakkari and secure a spot in the second round of Wimbledon on a rainy Wednesday. However, the matches were not without disruptions, as climate protesters caused interruptions.

Despite the challenges, women’s top seed Iga Swiatek dominated her match against Sara Sorribes Tormo, and Daria Kasatkina also delivered a commanding victory over Jodie Burrage. The All England Club faced further complications with protests by Just Stop Oil campaigners, leading to two interruptions on Court 18. The incidents involved individuals brandishing boxes labeled as jigsaw puzzles of Centre Court, which resulted in play halts and subsequent arrests.

In contrast, Medvedev, who returned to Wimbledon after the ban on Russian and Belarusian players was lifted, received a warm reception from the British crowd after his triumph over Fery. Kostyuk’s remarkable comeback win against Sakkari, overcoming a 6-0 first-set loss, marked a significant achievement. Additionally, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz secured victories in their respective matches to advance in the tournament.