Messi still gets paid by Barcelona and will continue to do so for two more years

Lionel Messi, the renowned Argentine football superstar, surprised the world when he left his long-time club Barcelona in 2021. He once again shocked fans this year by deciding to leave Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and join Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami. This move to America came amid reports of Barcelona attempting to bring him back.

Although Messi’s return to Barcelona did not materialize, he is still receiving payment from the club and will continue to do so for two more years. Barcelona owner Joan Laporta confirmed this in a recent interview with Spanish radio Cadena SER.

Laporta stated that the only outstanding amount owed to Messi by the club is in the form of salary deferrals, which were agreed upon with the previous board of the club. He assured that these pending payments would be fulfilled by 2025 and emphasized that Barcelona is faithfully fulfilling its financial obligations.

Barcelona’s financial difficulties prevented them from re-signing Messi. However, he has now joined Inter Miami, backed by David Beckham, after signing a contract worth $125-$150 million for two and a half years.

Messi had been associated with Barcelona since the age of 16, initially playing in the youth teams before making his club debut in 2004. During his time with Barcelona, he appeared in 520 games and scored a record-breaking 474 goals until his departure after the 2021 season.

Although Messi’s stint with PSG was not as memorable, as he spent only about two years in the French capital, he played 58 games for the club and scored 22 goals. As of June 30, his contract with PSG expired, officially making him a member of Inter Miami.