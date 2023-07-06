Motorola launches Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Motorola launched Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 in the Indian markets. The 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will cost Rs. 89,999. It will be sold in Viva Magenta and Infinite Black colours. The 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant of Razr 40 is priced at Rs. 59,999. It is available in Sage Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream colours. Both handsets will be go on sale in India via Amazon and Motorola India website on July 14.

The Razr 40 Ultra is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset features a 6.9-inch foldable pOLED display that offers full-HD+ resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,200 nits brightness. On the outside, it features a 3.6-inch pOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate and 1,056×1,066 pixels resolution. The panel also features cutouts for the dual cameras and LED flash.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. There’s also a 32-megapixel camera on the inside for selfies and video calls. It features a 3,800mAh battery that supports 30W wired and 8W wireless charging.

The Motorola Razr 40 also features a 6.9-inch pOLED display on the inside with 144Hz refresh rate full-HD+ resolution. On the outside, the handset offers a smaller 1.5-inch display. The Razr 40 is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Razr 40 also gets a dual rear camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It features a 32-megapixel inner camera for selfies and video calling. The handset houses 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging.