Muthanga drug bust leads to arrest for MDMA possession

A youth named Chathamparamb Fasil, 35, from Ramanattukara, Kozhikode, was apprehended by the excise department personnel at the Muthanga check post near Sulthan Bathery. They discovered 98.74 gms of MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) in his possession.

Excise inspector A G Thambi and his team led the arrest. Later in the evening, Fasil was produced at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Sulthan Bathery and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. Officials estimate the seized substance to be worth approximately Rs 2 lakh.