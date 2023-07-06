Nokia launches 2 feature phones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Nokia launched tow new feature phones- Nokia 110 4G (2023) and Nokia 110 2G (2023)- in the Indian markets. The Nokia 110 4G is priced at Rs. 2,499 in India. The Nokia 110 2G is priced at Rs. 1,699. The former comes in Artic Purple and Midnight Blue colours, whereas the Nokia 110 2G is available in Charcoal and Cloudy Blue colours. Both the new models are currently available for purchase via the Nokia India website, online channels, and retail partners.

Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G run on Series 30+ operating systems and feature 1.8-inch QVGA displays. Both models have FM radio with wired and wireless modes. They have an Inbuilt UPI app that allows users to carry out instant money transactions. They include an MP3 player as well. The 4G handset has nano SIM support, while the 2G device supports a mini SIM card.

Also Read: OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 in India: Price, specifications

The Nokia 110 4G (2023) offers HD voice calling. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5 connectivity as well. The Nokia 110 pair feature a QVGA camera sensor at the back. They have an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. The Nokia 110 4G houses a 1,450mAh battery. The Nokia 110 2G features a 1,000mAh battery.