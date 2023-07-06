Novak Djokovic racks up Grand Slam victory number 350 by dispatching Australia’s Jordan Thompson

Novak Djokovic achieved another significant milestone in his career as he secured his 350th Grand Slam victory by defeating Jordan Thompson of Australia at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Although Thompson gave Djokovic a challenging match, the defending champion remained in control during crucial moments and emerged victorious with a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5 win, advancing to the third round.

With this achievement, Djokovic joins the ranks of Roger Federer and Serena Williams as the only players to have reached 350 Grand Slam wins. However, the 34-year-old Serbian has his sights set on even greater goals.

Djokovic displayed his trademark precision on the court and eventually overcame Thompson’s rare serve and volley style of play. While Thompson managed to keep Djokovic on his toes, the second-seeded Serbian always appeared in control.

Ranked 70th, Thompson came close to leveling the match in the second set, but Djokovic clinched the tiebreak with well-timed aces, leaving little doubt about the ultimate outcome.

Nevertheless, Thompson, supported by the enthusiastic Centre Court crowd eager for a competitive match, refused to give up. However, when serving at 5-6 in the third set, the Australian was unable to withstand Djokovic’s pressure and netted a volley, bringing an end to the contest.

Djokovic’s winning streak on grass now stands at 30 matches, with his last defeat occurring in the 2018 Queen’s Club final against Marin Cilic. Despite his success, Djokovic acknowledged the tough challenge Thompson presented.

“He was a bit unlucky in the second set. He had some chances, but yeah, he played a great match and deserves a big round of applause for sure,” Djokovic commented.

While Djokovic pursues his quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title, which would match Margaret Court’s all-time record, he has been fortunate to avoid rain delays and has a favorable draw.

In the next round, Djokovic will face either Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka, whom he famously lost to in the 2013 French Open final, or Argentina’s 29th seed Tomas Etcheverry. Their delayed second-round match is scheduled to take place on Thursday due to rain delays on Wednesday.