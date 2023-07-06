OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus launched its latest smartphone named ‘Nord CE 3’ in the Indian markets. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 26,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. The smartphone will be available for sale in India in August. Interested users can purchase the handset from the OnePlus India website in two colours- Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 sports a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 out-of-the-box.

The smartphone has a triple camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. OnePlus Nord CE 3 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.