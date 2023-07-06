Pattam Sanith wins hearts of audience in Nirakkoottu 2023 exhibition

Thiruvananthapuram: Nirakkoottu 2023 painting exhibition was inaugurated by former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar IAS. The exhibition is held at Thiruvananthapuram Museum Auditorium from July 5 to 9. Karaikkamandapam Vijayakumar presided over the function and Deepa Soman, Banukuttan Keezhillam and VK Manorama spoke at the function.

Film playback singer Pattam Sanith delivered the felicitation speech.Pattam Sanith also sang a song as everyone demanded it. The song was greeted with thunderous applause from audience.

Pattom Sanith who works as a manager at a reputed bank in Thiruvananthapuram had recently won the Bharat Sevak national award given by Kendra Bharat Sevak Samaj. He won the award for his outstanding performances in philanthropy services.

Pattom Sanith was a disciple of legendary Malayalam music director G. Devarajan master. He had sung in about 14 films including ‘Love Land’, ‘7 Varnnangal’, ‘New Love Story’ and ‘Late Marriage’. He has sung over a thousand songs in various genres. It includes light music songs, patriotic songs, Hindu, Muslim and Christian devotional songs and revolutionary songs.