Police vehicle hits 8-year-old girl, mother in Tamil Nadu

After Divyadarshini, an eight-year-old schoolgirl, died after being hit by a police car on Kangayam Road in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district, tensions rose. Rajeshwari, her mother, suffered serious injuries in the accident.

When Divyadarshini was riding a scooter back from school with her mother, the accident occurred. Rajeshwari attempted to pick up Divyadarshini’s bag as it fell to the ground on the street but lost control of the two-wheeler. Both of them went out of it, and a police car rear-ended them. Divyadarshini died instantly.

Veera Chinna Kannan, a house guard employed by the agency, was identified as the driver of the police vehicle. Road blockades were put in place as a result of the accident’s massive outrage in the area. In order to calm the protesters, senior officials arrived at the scene.

A case has been opened by the Nallur police in relation to the incident. Additionally, they checked the CCTV footage of the incident and took the injured mother’s statement.