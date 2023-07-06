Saudi Arabia begins issuing e-visas for Umrah

Riyadh: The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has started issuing e-visas for Umrah. Saudi authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport.

Applications for the e-visas can be submitted at the Nusuk platform: https://www.nusuk.sa/ar/about. This platform provides services for Muslims from across the world to visit Makkah and Madinah, as well as housing, transportation, and information services in multiple languages.